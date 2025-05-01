Threshfield care home opens its doors to celebrate our nurses

By Samantha Roe
Contributor
Published 1st May 2025, 16:07 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 16:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Threshfield Court care home, in Threshfield have warmly invited nurses current and retired from the local community to join them for morning coffee.

A Coffee Morning will take place on Monday, May 12 from 10am-2pm, when guests are invited for light refreshments as a thank you for all their hard work and commitment. They will have a chance to meet residents, carers and explore our beautiful home.

General Manager Stacey Nicolson said: “This is our way of saying thank you and giving back to the community. We appreciate all our nurses and we are really looking forward to making more friends in our local community. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a cup of tea and a tour, our doors are always open.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Threshfield Court Care Centre is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Threshfield Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 57 residents from respite care to long term stays.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice