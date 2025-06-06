Thousands expected to attend returning County Show

Up to 8,000 people are expected at North Yorkshire’s largest agricultural show as it makes its return after a year off.

The North Yorkshire County Show will be held at Otterington Hall, in Northallerton, on Sunday, June 15, after last year’s show was cancelled due to a lack of volunteers.

Along with the support of main sponsors H&H Insurance Brokers, the community has rallied around its local show and an action-packed line-up of events, livestock judging, craft and baking competitions, vintage tractors, classic cars and more, has been scheduled.

Mark Hall, the show’s chair, said: “After the disappointment of not going ahead last year, there is real enthusiasm and passion from a new committee to make sure the main event in the local agricultural show calendar returns, and in style.

“I’ve been blown away by the number of texts and emails I’ve received from people saying how glad they are that the show is returning. We can trace the roots of the North Yorkshire County Show back to 1840 so it’s great we can bring back something which means so much to a lot of people.

“There are fantastic entry numbers across the livestock classes, especially the sheep where we have had to expand the classes, and there is something for all the family to make this an event to remember.

“The committee is really delighted with the support from local people and the financial assistance from our new sponsors H&H Insurance Brokers, and the interest in this year’s show proves how important agricultural shows are to our communities, and how much of a miss it was last year.”

North Yorkshire County Show will start at 8.30am, and between 7,000 and 8,000 people are expected at Otterington Hall.

There will be livestock judging of sheep and cattle, heavy horses, light horse competitions and carriage competitions, a farrier demonstration, alpacas and The Sheep Show with dancing sheep.

A demonstration will be held by Farlavale Gun Dogs, and there will also be a fun dog show and a fun dog scurry for anyone to enter.

Also on the line-up are craft and baking competitions, children’s fun fair, vintage tractors and static displays, classic cars, a local food and craft marquee, fire & rescue and police displays and an abundance of trade stands.

Corinne Cooper, of sponsors H&H Insurance Brokers, said: “It is brilliant that such an important show to the community is making a return, and it promises to be such a fantastic event.

“As a company with an office in Northallerton, we are delighted to be associated with such an excellent show, and we’re counting down the days until show day.”

The North Yorkshire County Show’s return follows the success of the inaugural Northallerton Christmas Tractor Parade held in December, which was also organised by the show committee and sponsored by H&H Insurance Brokers.