Things to do with your kids this National Children’s Gardening Week at Cherry Lane Garden Centres

By Ava Cartwright
Contributor
Published 23rd May 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 16:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

As it’s National Children’s Gardening Week from tomorrow, 24th May – 1st June, why not check out the upcoming events taking place at Cherry Lane Garden Centres for green fingered kids.

Let’s begin growing!

On Tuesday 27th and Thursday 29th May kids can get hands-on gardening experience with a Plant a Seed Workshop, where they’ll plant their own seeds to take home and watch grow – a great way to introduce little ones to the magic of gardening and kickstart their growing journey while they’re young.

Throughout the week, children can take part in our Colouring Competition running all week in Cherry Lane’s cafés. A fun and relaxing activity, easy for budding artists to let their creativity bloom, with the chance to win a brilliant prize.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
This National Children’s Gardening Week (24th May – 1st June), Cherry Lane Garden Centres is hosting a range of events aiming to get children into gardeningThis National Children’s Gardening Week (24th May – 1st June), Cherry Lane Garden Centres is hosting a range of events aiming to get children into gardening
This National Children’s Gardening Week (24th May – 1st June), Cherry Lane Garden Centres is hosting a range of events aiming to get children into gardening

Join Peter Rabbit’s Creature Hunt and follow a trail of clues around the garden centre to spot hidden garden creatures, complete the adventure and enjoy a sweet surprise at the finish line!

Best of all?Every activity is completely free and no need to book! It’s a perfect way to keep the kids entertained during the half-term.

Make memories at your nearest Cherry Lane by finding your nearest here.

Plant a Giant Sunflower – Tuesday 27th May, 10:30am-3:30pm

Plant a Magic Bean – Thursday 29th May, 10:30am-3:30pm

Watering Can Café Colouring Competition – Running all week (under 9s only)

Peter Rabbit’s Creature Hunt – Running all week

Related topics:Peter Rabbit
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice