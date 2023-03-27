Yorkshire dates for Six the musical includes Leeds and York

Six the Musical is touring to York and Leeds

The new touring Queens will be played by Nicole Louise Lewis, Catherine of Aragon, Laura Dawn Pyatt, Anne Boleyn, Erin Caldwell, Jane Seymour, Kenedy Small, Anna of Cleves, Lou Henry, Katherine Howard, and Aoife Haakenson, Catherine Parr.

Lou Henry is from Knaresborough and she auditioned for the role of Snow White in panto Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at York Grand Opera House

Lou’s talent astounded everyone and although the competition was tough, she was the clear winner. It will be her first time back in the theatre when Six arrives from Tuesday June 27 until Saturday July 2.

The show is also on at the Leeds Grand Theatre from Tuesday August 1 to Saturday August 5.

Izi Maxwell, Tamara Morgan and Ellie Jane Grant will be joining the cast as Alternates, with Super Swing/dance captain Shakira Simpson.

The cast is backed by the show's all-female band the Ladies in Waiting.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six follows the six wives of Henry VIII as they take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st-century girl power.

Since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the show has fast become a global musical phenomenon.

On the international stage, Six has productions playing on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre and two concurrent North American tours, including a seven-week run in Las Vegas, with further stagings announced in Canada and Holland for the autumn.

Six opened in Seoul, South Korea, earlier this month and has completed an Australian tour.

Back on home turf, the London production continues its reign in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre – its third royal residence – and the UK and Ireland tour continues to break box office records. The UK tour is now booking through to next year.

Winner of 26 major international awards including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score and Best Costume Design on Broadway, double Whatsonstage Award winner for Best West End Show last year and this year, and the 2020 BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical.

Six was also nominated for five Olivier awards, including Best New Musical.

Celebrating the global success of its songs with more than 500 million streams and more than three billion views on TikTok, the original studio album of Six officially turned Gold in 2021, with the Broadway album Six- Live on Opening Night nominated for a Grammy Award.

Six is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.