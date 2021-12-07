The tour is only a short while away with the show taking to stages across the UK from January 2022 and running until the middle of February.

Today the celebrity line-up for next year's event was announced, with a combination of contestants from this year's TV show as well as older favourites taking part next month.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Strictly Come Dancing arena tour.

When does the tour come to Leeds?

The 2022 Strictly arena tour comes to Leeds on the 25 and 26 January.

Both shows will be held at the Leeds' First Direct Arena, with tickets available to purchase through Ticketmaster.

What celebrities are on the tour?

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, and Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, will keep dancing next year as they join the Strictly Come Dancing live UK tour.

Other pairs from this year’s Strictly line-up that will make an appearance at the live shows include Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec, AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington, Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin, and CBBC star Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu.

The Wanted singer Max George will also join the 2022 tour partnered with Katya Jones.

The couples will take to the road for more than 30 shows, with Strictly professionals Amy Dowden, Neil Jones, Luba Mushtuk and Jowita Przystal guiding them.

Who are the judges for the live shows?

It has been announced that judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli will be part of the tour line-up, marking Tonioli’s Strictly return after he missed this year’s show due to travel restrictions from the US.

Who is hosting the shows?

Strictly professional Janette Manrara will host the 2022 tour, after she hung up her dancing shoes this year to replace Zoe Ball as the host of It Takes Two and to present Morning Live alongside Gethin Jones.

Where else is Strictly Come Dancing live going to?

The rest of the tour dates are listed below:

20–23 January Birmingham Utilita Arena

25-26 January Leeds First Direct Arena

27-28 January Newcastle Utilita Arena

29-30 January Manchester AO Arena

1-2 February Sheffield Utilita Arena

3-4 February Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

5-7 February Glasgow The OVO Hydro

9-10 February Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

11-13 February London The O2 Arena

When is the Strictly Come Dancing TV final?

This year's Strictly Come Dancing final will air on Saturday 18 December.

Last year there were three couples in the final, however as Covid could still affect how many couples can compete this may change this season.

Where can I watch it?

The show currently airs on BBC One every Saturday and Sunday night.

Saturday sees each couple dance whereas Sunday presents the results and the eliminations of the week.

The timings for each episode often vary, with Saturday's show usually airing between 6pm and 7pm.

The next results and elimination episode will air on Sunday after 7pm.

Stay up to date with the timings for each episode of Strictly via the BBC website.