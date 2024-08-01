Theatre Royal Wakefield unites community groups as it prepares to face a dragon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Standing taller than a double decker bus, giant dragon puppet The Hatchling will be taking to the streets of Wakefield this August bank holiday as part of Our Year - Wakefield District 2024, stopping by the Theatre Royal Wakefield during her exploration of the city and its people.

Wakefield Council and Trigger, the producers and creators of The Hatchling, are keen to engage residents across the district throughout The Hatchling’s three-day performance. Ready to meet the dragon outside the stage door on Drury Lane on Saturday 24th August will be a brand-new integrated theatre company.

Created by combining existing community groups Chime and Stepping Out from the theatre’s outreach programme, the participants will co-create a special one-off piece of work for the dragon’s visit, showcasing the group’s creativity and vocal talents. During the performance, the company will be interacting with the dragon puppet, working with props and encouraging audience participation such as singing and call and response games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Theatre Royal Wakefield’s outreach programme offers weekly sessions, funded by Wakefield Council’s Culture Grants as part of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024 and supports a range of ages and backgrounds, boosting confidence and wellbeing through performing arts.

Theatre Royal

Chime provides musical theatre training for young people with learning disabilities, while Stepping Out engages older people who are at risk of loneliness and isolation in music, theatre, fun and friendship.

This summer the groups will be joining forces for the first time and will participate in workshops led by Theatre Royal Wakefield creatives Tom Windle as Creative Lead, Musical Lead Ben Bickley, and Drama Lead Jenny Jones, with dedicated support from Rachel Baker and Participation Team Manager, Gavin Leonard.

A member of the Stepping Out group commented: “Everyone at the Theatre Royal Wakefield is so friendly and Stepping Out has helped me to meet new people and learn new songs which I’m really grateful for. Meeting my friends at Stepping Out brings a lot of fun to my week and I always look forward to our Monday sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we were first told about The Hatchling, I thought it sounded really interesting and something a bit different, we certainly don’t get to do something like this every day. I’m looking forward to working with members of Chime for the first time to create something we can all be proud of, and I can’t wait to meet the dragon!”

Aoibheann Kelly, Head of Participation at Theatre Royal Wakefield added: “We’re so excited to be bringing together two of our brilliant community groups to create something completely unique for The Hatchling’s visit. Both groups have performed on the famous Theatre Royal Wakefield stage many times, but this outdoor performance will be an entirely different experience for them.

“Here at Theatre Royal Wakefield, we run a busy participation programme, using the performing arts to enhance the lives of people of all ages and backgrounds from across the Wakefield district. We look forward to welcoming more people to Theatre Royal Wakefield to both see our shows and take part in our programmes, having been inspired by The Hatchling’s visit and Our Year 2024 celebrations.”

Community groups from across the district will also be taking part in The Hatchling’s performance including Castleford Male Voice Choir, West Yorkshire Police Band and Wakefield Whirlwinds wheelchair basketball team, alongside Wakefield organisations such as CAPA college and The Art House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angie Bual, Artistic Director and founder of Trigger added: “Community engagement and creating mass participative opportunities for engagement in cultural experiences is at the heart of The Hatchling’s purpose. The Hatchling will celebrate the talent, energy and vibrant cultural landscape of Wakefield District, inspiring not only the people who live here but everyone who comes together to experience her performance from across the UK.”

The Hatchling is just one element in a packed programme for 2024 which includes a supercharged series of festivals, exhibitions, talks and activities in the Wakefield district as well as major events from key partner organisations including The Hepworth Wakefield and Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Find out more at: ouryear2024.co.uk and for more information about Theatre Royal Wakefield, visit: www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/