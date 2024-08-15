Theatre Company in search of talent for exciting musical production!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield based theatre company, Diva Productions, are on the search for local talent to join them in an exciting new production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Following the success of recent sell-out productions of Grease, Ghost: The Musical and Elf: The Musical, the company is looking for strong singers, actors and dancers to join them in this high energy, popular show when it comes to Theatre Royal Wakefield next Spring.

“We are looking for local talent to join us for this brilliant new musical in a variety of roles.” says Artistic Director Andrew Ashley. “This is a great opportunity for performers to get involved in what we promise to be a superb production. We support diverse casting and welcome performers of all genders, ethnic backgrounds and body type to audition for all roles. ”

Set to an original score, and based on a true story, this sparkly, funny, fabulous, outrageous, feel good and touching musical tells the story of Jamie New, a sixteen year old schoolboy who lives on a council estate in Sheffield, who doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is supported by his loving Mum and his best friend but he is terrified about the future. He overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight!

Everybody is talking about auditons!

Open auditions will be held on Sunday 8th September 2024 in Ossett. If you love to sing, dance and act and you think you have what it takes to star in a big musical production then Diva want to hear from you. For all the details you need, to get an audition pack and to register for your audition head over to their website: www.divaproductions.co.uk/jamie