Subversive new opera tells a spirited Yorkshire story of resistance

A new contemporary opera called The Unravelling Fantasia of Miss H. is heading to Yorkshire on a regional tour in February and March,

It tells the subversive story of Mary Frances Heaton who was committed to an asylum in Victorian times and used her extraordinary embroidery to challenge the authorities.

She was arrested for a breach of peace in 1837, and committed to an asylum after confronting Doncaster’s authorities. The story was that Mary stood up one Sunday in the parish church of Doncaster, and interrupted the sermon, accusing the preacher of being “a whited sepulchre, a thief, a villain, a liar and a hypocrite” after he didn’t pay for music lessons she’d delivered for his daughter.

Mary was committed to the West Riding Pauper Lunatic Asylum in Wakefield and then spent the next 41 years in institutions. She died in 1878, aged 77, and was buried in a pauper’s grave.

But in a remarkable story of resistance the spirited Yorkshirewoman challenged society’s view of mental health through a long campaign – using embroidery to stand-up for her rights.

The production is an experimental piece from Stitched-Up Theatre and features an original musical score and a libretto based on Mary's embroidered words and surviving medical records. The composition is by soprano Red Gray and Sarah Nicolls with her inside-out piano.

Soprano Red Gray said: “We wanted to honour Mary Frances Heaton’s story by telling her tale through her own words. The way she stitched her defiant protests into beautiful pieces of embroidery is really inspiring, powerful and will connect with contemporary audiences.

"We think it’s a spirited story of resistance and with powerful themes around identity, mental health and standing up to authorities that will resonate with people.

“This production captures the great irony that it was embroidery - a pastime encouraged to keep women poised and impassive: heads down, hands busy and mouths shut – that was used by Mary to subvert the order.

The West Yorkshire History Archives Centre and the Mental Health Museum, both in Wakefield, are supporting the project.

Jane Stockdale, curator, said: “Mary’s testimonies are brought to life through this new opera. It’s an incredible way to explore the history of mental health and think about what we can learn from her ideas and protest.”

The Yorkshire tour dates include:

Halifax Playhouse – Thursday February 23

Theatre Royal Wakefield – Tuesday March 7

Left Bank, Leeds – Thursday March 9

