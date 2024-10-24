Soap star's one-man play set in the miners' strike is back by popular demand
Tickets for the October 27 show at Wakefield Labour Club (The Red Shed) sold out within hours and so a second date has been added: Tuesday November 5 at 7.30pm.
Danny, who found fame in Coronation Street and Happy Valley said: “Undermined is a play that tells the stories of ordinary people and how we can learn the mistakes and successes of the past.
"It’s most importantly a story about people, not politicians.
"Over the years I’ve performed the show I’ve met some incredible people who have shared their experiences of the strike.
"Some happy, some sad, some still understandably angry at the injustice that was shown to the miners and their families, and in many ways, still is.”
Tickets, priced £10, are available behind the bar at the Red Shed, Vicarage Street, Wakefield, telephone 01924 215626.
