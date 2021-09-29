RuPaul's Drag Race stars to appear at O2 Academy in Leeds

Stars from RuPaul's Drag Race TV show are set to appear at a Christmas show in Leeds.

By Mark Lavery
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 4:45 pm
The O2 Academy in Leeds
The O2 Academy Leeds is staging the Christmas Xtravaganza on Monday December 13 hosted by The Vivienne and #BagaChipz plus more stars from RuPaul's Drag Race.

The O2 is billing the show as a "Christmas production, drag market and so much more. Shantay, You Sleigh! On O2?"

Priority tickets are on sale now and at 9am Friday October 1 at Ticketmaster.