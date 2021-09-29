RuPaul's Drag Race stars to appear at O2 Academy in Leeds

The O2 Academy in Leeds

The O2 Academy Leeds is staging the Christmas Xtravaganza on Monday December 13 hosted by The Vivienne and #BagaChipz plus more stars from RuPaul's Drag Race.

The O2 is billing the show as a "Christmas production, drag market and so much more. Shantay, You Sleigh! On O2?"