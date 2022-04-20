Review of Lord of the Dance - York Barbican

Lord of the Dance cast at York Barbican (photo: Simon Bartle)

If you don’t know who he is by now you should stop reading this immediately and do your research on YouTube on the extreme off chance you need to be reminded why this show has been so popular worldwide.

A fresh young cast has been handed the baton to carry on this show into the future for new generations and all of the performers are insanely talented - masters of their crafts be it dancers or singers - subtle hints of ballet and obviously the traditional Irish dancing was a sight to behold with a royal variety style first half showcasing the individual talents of the young performers.

I found the flow of the story initially hard to follow at times but that did not take away from the overall production - its mind-blowingly incalculable how many individual hours of practice and dance classes have resulted in this epic jaw dropping production.

Dave Kelly reviews Lord of the Dance at York Barbican (photo: Chris Page)

Put simply, this show has everything. A couple of nods to the original twinkle toes on the big screen gives us a quick reminder of the historical impact this production has had on modern day culture while allowing the performers to catch their collective breaths and jump into a quick costume change and back on again for a West Side Story style dance- off between the hunks of the gang of goodies and the industrial style baddies was a particular joy to watch.

The wondrous wardrobe department were also on point to ensure that the performers switched characters seamlessly for the next chapter as the story unfolds. Standing ovations and the odd tear or two from some of the older members of the audience reminds us of the power of great theatre and live production.

A special shout-out to the Barbican staff who provided a very welcoming and personable experience. Bravo to all those involved in making this a very special experience.