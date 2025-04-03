L-R - Helen Reuben, Morag Cross, Sarah Moyle, Emma Ernest, Dennis Herdman in Handbagged - Photo Manuel Harlan.

As someone who lived through the Thatcher years (1979-1990), I still have raw memories at the forefront of my mind.

This is why this clever four-hander, first performed in 2010, and with a couple of revivals, is such good fun to watch, even for those who weren’t there.

Moira Buffini’s Handbagged, at Theatre Royal Wakefield this week, imagines what might have happened at Margaret Thatcher’s and Queen Elizabeth’s reportedly frosty weekly meetings at the palace.

It is witty, yet poignant in places, and doesn’t take itself too seriously. World events are skimmed over and momentous periods of history are given scant attention.

L-R - Sarah Moyle, Helen Reuben, Morag Cross, Emma Ernest in Handbagged - Photo Manuel Harlan.jpg

Eleven years is a long time to get through in a two-hour show.

Of course, since it was first performed, both Margaret Thatcher and the Queen have died, as have many of the other bit-part characters brought to life by the multi-talented Dennis Herdman (Actor 2) and Cassius Konneh (Actor 1).

The two men, in the guise of a couple of actors squabbling over who will play whom, transform themselves into President Ronald Reagan (and his wife Nancy); Michael Heseltine with the incessant flicking of his hair, Prince Philip - who gets just the one line - Dennis Thatcher, Tony Blair and a host of other characters. Konneh, who is black flatly refuses to play Enoch Powell and both squabble over whose turn it is to be Neil Kinnock so they both chip in with his famous prophetic ‘I Warn You’ speech delivered in 1983 on the eve of the election and subsequently Thatcher’s second term.

The two Actors also act as narrators to remind younger audience members of the background of some of the issues of the day, pointing out how damaging some of Thatcher’s policies were and bringing the overlooked ones to the audience’s attention.

L-R - Cassius Konneh, Emma Ernest, Dennis Herdman, Morag Cross in Handbagged - Photo Manuel Harlan.jpg

Morag Cross as Thatcher and Emma Ernest as her younger version, have the mannerisms and speech inflections off to a tee.

As do Helen Reuben as a younger Queen Elizabeth and Sarah Moyle as her older counterpart.

I particularly liked Moyle’s portrayal of the Queen as a mischievous sort who didn’t hide her animosity to Thatcher and delivered plenty of great one-liners.

As the younger Thatcher and Queen discuss a thorny issue or two, the older ones break the fourth wall to utter such as: ‘Of course we didn’t say that’ or ‘that never happened’.

My only criticism is that I didn’t see the need for the musical interludes which popped up at random, unless it was just to cement the timeline referencing the music of the day.

There’s not much in the way of a set. Just a raised platform and a huge coin suspended over the stage. The clothes for the Actors' costume changes are on racks at the back - nothing is hidden.

Hanbagged runs until Saturday, April 5 at Theatre Royal Wakefield and on Friday it will celebrate its 50th performance of this current tour with a specially made cake for the cast and crew before the evening’s performance begins.

There are still some tickets available for all shows, visit: theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk or telephone the box office on 01924 211 311