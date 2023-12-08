The iconic show has landed in Leeds and will leave audiences asking for more.

Oliver! tells the heartwarming story of a boy who sets out from a desolate workhouse to the paved streets of Victorian London in search of love and a place to call home.

Based on the classic Charles Dickens novel, it features iconic songs ‘Food, Glorious Food’, ‘Oom Pah-Pah’ and ‘I’d Do Anything’ – and the talented cast of performers are bound to impress audiences in Leeds.

As it lands in the city, here’s everything you need to know about this exciting production –

Oliver! tells the heartwarming story of a boy who sets out from a desolate workhouse to the paved streets of Victorian London in search of love and a place to call home. Photo: James Hardisty.

What can I expect?

The timeless musical has been brought to the stage by director James Brining, who was behind the spectacular success of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical.

For this production, the Quarry stage has been transformed for actors to perform ‘in the round’, meaning that every seat will get a different view of the action. It is suitable for anyone aged eight-years-old and up.

The show has been praised in a review by The Times.

Who is behind the show?

The Leeds Playhouse production comes with a special arrangement by Cameron Mackintosh. The show itself is the brainchild of Lionel Bart, which has been adapted from the Charles Dickens novel.

Where can I see it?

Oliver! landed at Leeds Playhouse, in Quarry Hill, at the end of November and has been wowing audiences for the last fortnight.

How long is it?

The running time is two hours and 30 minutes, including one 20-minute interval.

When is it on?

The production is on until January 27, with performances almost every day and several matinees.

Where can I get tickets and how much are they?