New John Godber play comes to York

This autumn, the John Godber Company bring their distinct style back to York Theatre Royal, after the success of 'Bouncers', this time, they have their attention on the legends of Highwaymen!

It’s 1769 and Yorkshire’s population has exploded, the races at York are packed, the new theatre in Hull is thriving, and the Spa towns are full. Everyone is flocking north, every ale house is packed with the great and the bad.

Yorkshire is the place to be; a region drunk on making money, social climbing, gambling and gin, but with wealth in abundance, the temptation is great.

From internationall renowned playwright John Godber, comes a brand new play, The Highwayman. A thrilling theatrical adventure coming from the region where Turpin was caught and Nevison made his great leap, in the style of the legendary 'Bouncers'!

Godber’s Highwayman is visceral, venal and very funny. History has never felt so modern, theft never more attractive.

Featuring a collection of Yorkshire actors including Jo Patmore, Emilio Encinoso-Gil and Matheea Ellerby, as well as music from Ruby Macintosh (Ruby and the Vinyl), this new show is set to be an exciting and hilarious adventure.

Tickets are limited, and on sale now at York Theatre Royal - Tickets