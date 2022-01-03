Live post-mortem experience dissecting human bodies set to come to Leeds

A live post-mortem experience is coming to Leeds this year.

The event 'Post-Mortem Live' offers students and the general public an insight into the world of pathology and post mortem.

Attendees will work with human anatomist Samuel Piri and his clinical team to work through a post-mortem, they will dissect real organs including a head & brain, the lungs & heart, the stomach & intestines as well as the liver and kidneys.

After the dissections ticket holders will work out the cause of death after listening to sessions on pathology from Sam and his team.

The post-mortems are done on a VIVIT - the world's only semi-synthetic human cadaver.

The Leeds date will be held in The Village Hotel, Weetwood, on Saturday, January 22.

There are two identical event experiences operating on the day, the first between 10am and 2.30pm and the second between 4pm and 8.30pm.

Attendees must be 16 years of age.