Lion King ... A roaring success

Disney`s Lion King didn’t fail to impress from (an incredible) start to finish this exemplary performance was outstanding, this was theatre at its absolute best.

Impeccable timing, technical performances from both young and old and with the superb puppetry work bring characters we know and love to an utterly jaw dropping life like performance, resulting in a fantastic family fun evening and perhaps even the odd tear or two shed, as it hit every human emotion going.

The question here is how this team has managed to make one of the most well known and loved stories of recent years so watchable, non-predictable and engrossing after 25 years of running.

Disney's The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre, London - Disney (photo: Johan Persson)

While loyal to the original Disney hit, the artistic licence granted by the stage and the audiences utterly willing suspension of disbelief allowed due to the spectacular imagery ensured you were transported right to the heart of Prideland`s.

My son has seen live shows before but never anything so bright, energetic and totally encapsulating for both young and old with exceptional production of light sound and a little bit of Disney Magic.

The ornate surroundings of the Glorious Bradford Alhambra whom must also be congratulated on their impeccable staff just added to the evening. Bravo to all involved!

The cast included an extremely talented individual performances but, for us, the two stand- outs were played brilliantly by Alan McHale as Timon and Carl Sanderson as Pumbaa, providing quality comic timing and sing-along anthems while the focus shifts back and forth from the young Simba to a seamless cast switching to the second act of the story.

Dave Kelly reviews Lion King at Alhambra Theatre, Bradford (photo: Chris Page)

Being like the original cartoon movie was not the be-all and end-all though as Rafiki - played by the Incredible Thandazile Soni – proved.

A first time standing ovation from myself ... even the grumpiest of dads could never find anything T`mon about with this production!

Absolutely first class.