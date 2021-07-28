Grease the Musical set to open at Scarborough's YMCA Theatre - dates and ticket info
YMCA Productions in Scarborough is preparing to stage its summer season spectacular Grease the Musical.
The show, which will be performed for two weeks is the latest in the line-up of musicals the youth theatre company has produced at the YMCA Theatre in St Thomas Street in Scarborough
The show promises to be a fun-filled and entertaining evening for all the family, with all of the best loved songs including Summer Nights, You’re The One That I Want and Grease Is The Word.
“Our cast of local performers have been rehearsing for the show since June and are really excited to perform it to packed houses this August”, said creative engagement manager and the show’s director James Aconley.
“Our summer season is always a big hit, for both local theatregoers and holidaymakers alike. This year is going to be even more special after the 18 months that we have all been through”.
The theatre has a range of Covid-secure measures still in place to ensure the safety of their audiences, cast, staff and volunteers.
Joining director James Aconley is Devan Kellett as choreographer, who made her YMCA Productions creative team debut in Raise Your Voice earlier this year, and Jessica Douglas as musical director.
“If you want an evening full of laughter, catchy tunes and energetic dance routines, all brought together by the much-loved characters made famous by the fantastic movie, then Grease is the show for you this summer”, said James.
GREASE CAST
Sandy – Megan Brewster / Evie McGlinchey
Danny –James Ireland
Doody / Teen Angel – Jack Wheeler
Sonny – Sam Langley
Rizzo – Jasmine Towse
Kenickie – Adam Johnson
Roger – George Schmuck
Frenchy – Abbie Binder
Marty – Fleur Robinson
Jan – Megan Blake
Vince/Jonny Casino – Matthew Rhodes
Miss Lynch – Juliette Scarborough
Cha Cha – Lucy Marshall
Patty Simcox – Holly Dresser
Eugene - Thomas Atkinson
Grease runs from Monday August 2 to Saturday August 14, daily at 7.30pm with no performance on Sunday August 8.
For tickets and further information visit www.ymcascarborough.uk or call 01723 506750.
Alongside Grease, there are many more productions taking to the stage at the YMCA Theatre over the summer and autumn seasons.
The programme runs:
The Cloughton Ratpack, Saturday August 21 at 7.30pm
These talented local lads pay tribute to the famous Rat Pack, singing many of their hits, while raising finds for St Catherine’s and YMCA Scarborough.
They are backed by the fabulous King Willy’s Big Band.
West End Nights Presented by NAP Music Productions, Sunday August 22 at 7.30pm
Songs from musicals including Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, School of Rock, Mamma Mia, Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen and Sweeney Todd.
The Spandau Ballet Story, Monday August 23 at 7.30pm
Tribute to Spandau Ballet fronted by Tony Hadley soundalike Taylor Graham.
Everything Changes – The Take That and Robbie Williams Story, Tuesday August 24 at 7.30pm
With 11-piece band and dancers.
Queen Alive, Wednesday August 25 at 7.30pm
The founder and leading man of Queen Johnny Will plays Freddie Mercury.