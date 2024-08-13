Casting revealed for Alan Ayckbourn’s 90th play Show & Tell at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Sir Alan Ayckbourn will direct his 90th play Show and Tell at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

Casting has been announced for Alan Ayckbourn’s 90th play, which can be seen at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Directed by the author, Bill Champion, Paul Kemp, Frances Marshall, Richard Stacey and Olivia Woolhouse will perform Show & Tell.

It is, Ayckbourn, says a play about the theatre.

Jack’s planning a big party for his wife’s birthday. He’s pulling out all the stops and has booked a touring theatre company to perform in the main hall of the family home.

The only problem is that Jack is getting a bit forgetful in his old age and cannot remember all the details of the booking…

The Homelight Theatre Company is on its knees. It desperately needs a well-paid gig and Jack’s booking is very well paid.

Pinning him down on the details has been tricky and something does not feel quite right.

Show & Tell is performed in the year in which the author turned 85 and is a celebration of theatre, a delightfully dark farce lifting the lid on the performances we act out on a daily basis.

Set and costume design is by Kevin Jenkins, with lighting design by Tigger Johnson.

The associate sound designer is Ernest Acquah, and the wardrobe supervisor is Julia Perry-Mook. Casting is by Sarah Hughes CDG.

Show & Tell can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday September 5 to Saturday October 5.

It then plays at the Old Laundry Theatre, Bowness on Windermere, from Tuesday October 8 to Saturday October 12, and the New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme, from Tuesday October 15 to Saturday October 26.

A backstage tour of the Stephen Joseph will take place during the run of Show & Tell on Saturday September 28 from 12.30pm.

There is also a tour during the run of Brassed Off on Saturday August 24 at 12.30pm. Brassed Off runs until Saturday August 31.

On both tours you will go backstage, to areas which are not open to the public and tell you the story of how an Art Deco Odeon cinema became a theatre in-the-round – with a slightly smaller cinema upstairs.

You will also get a behind-the-scenes peek at the plays.

Following Show & Tell in the programme is The Whitby Rebels which runs from Friday October 18 to Saturday November 2.

It is is the – mostly – true story of a Captain, his crew and a boatload of Yorkshire grit.

In Whitby Harbour, in the summer of 1991, something extraordinary happened. A humble pleasure boat set sail for the Arctic crewed by misfits, pensioners and the vicar for Egton and Grosmont.

The motley crew was assembled by Captain Jack Lammiman to complete a daring mission: to erect a plaque honouring Whitby whaling Captain William Scoresby senior on a volcanic island hundreds of miles north of Iceland.

Their voyage is a classic story of British eccentricity and determination to rival Eddie the Eagle’s Olympic exploits, bus driver Kempton Bunton stealing the Portrait of the Duke of Wellington and crane operator Maurice Flitcroft playing golf in the British Open.

The Whitby Rebels was written by Bea Roberts and will be directed by Stephen Joseph Theatre artistic director Paul Robinson.

Tickets for all shows at the Stephen Joseph are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and at www.sjt.uk.com