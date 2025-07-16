The world’s most celebrated LEGO® art exhibition, The Art of the Brick, comes to Leeds

The exhibition, which is CNN's Top 10 Most Unmissable Exhibitions and features over 70 sculptures, including reinterpretations of world-famous artworks such as Van Gogh's Starry Night, will open at Broadgate in Leeds on 8 August.

Exhibition Hub, curator, producer, and distributor of large exhibitions and family entertainment globally; Nathan Sawaya, a large-scale sculpture-artist, and Fever, the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, are set to open The Art of The Brick in Leeds. The experience that has delighted and inspired over 10 million people worldwide and named one of CNN's Top 10 Most Unmissable Exhibitions will be on display at Broadgate, starting 8 August.

After successful stops in over 100 cities across 24 countries, the world’s most famous LEGO® art exhibition features over 70 sculptures, including reinterpretations of world-famous artworks such as Gustav Klimt's The Kiss, Van Gogh's Starry Night, and Edvard Munch's The Scream. The exhibit offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience the fascinating world of LEGO® art up close with Nathan Sawaya’s art, the creative mind behind the exhibition, where visitors can immerse themselves in a colourful and fun environment.

Spanning over 1,500 square meters, visitors can immerse themselves in the impressive sculptures. The exhibition features interactive areas where both children and adults can unleash their creativity. A special LEGO® wall invites visitors to interact with their own ideas, while a LEGO® pool filled with thousands of bricks provides endless opportunities for new creations.

The creative mind behind the exhibition:

Nathan Sawaya is the visionary behind The Art of the Brick. A former New York corporate lawyer and passionate LEGO® enthusiast, Sawaya completely transformed his career to dedicate himself to art and 3D sculpture. With his unique LEGO® creations, Sawaya has inspired millions worldwide, elevating the colourful bricks to a recognised art form. He gained international fame in 2007 with his iconic piece Yellow and has received numerous accolades for his work.

“Anyone can relate to these works, as they’re based on a toy many children have at home. My goal is to inspire people to be as creative as they can be. I also appreciate the clarity of the LEGO® brick. The sharp edges. The clean lines. But from a distance, these edges and lines oﬀer new perspectives, transforming into curves,” he explains.

Exclusive merchandise and souvenirs:

Another highlight of the exhibition is the pop-up shop, offering a wide range of LEGO® items and exclusive The Art of the Brick designs. Fans can purchase keepsakes and expand their collections with these unique pieces.

Tickets are now available at theartofthebrickexpo.com/leeds/ or feverup.com/m/393925