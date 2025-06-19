Dust off your air guitars for an evening of the very best classic rock anthems from legends past and present.

Let The Ultimate Classic Rock Show take you on a roller coaster journey of classic rock nostalgia, performing hit after hit live with stunning accuracy and high energy accompanied by an incredible light and projection show, they’re guaranteed to have you on your feet all night.

Over two hours of classic rock anthems from artists including Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Pink Floyd, ELO, Deep Purple, Free, AC/DC, The Eagles and Jimi Hendrix to name but a few.

Dates: Saturday 13th September, 2025

Venue: Octagon Centre