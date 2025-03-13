The Terrace brings a different kind of house music event to Dewsbury

An Evening of Piano House will feature house DJs plus a live piano set from K-Klass keyboardist, Davos

The Terrace on Wellington Road has built quite a reputation for house music nights, bringing in top DJ talent like Allister Whitehead, Jeremy Healy, and Utah Saints to Dewsbury. Well, they’ve raised their game again.

Not only are they hosting an entire evening of piano house (one of the most popular sub-genres of house music) but are combining DJ sets with live piano from none other than Davos – keyboardist with top house act, K-Klass, and performer in his own right.

Bringing live music and DJs together

House events at The Terrace, Dewsbury

The combination of live piano with the best piano house tunes will make for an amazing night, which takes place on 18th April. That’s Good Friday but it’s going to be more than good with resident DJs, Paul Birbeck, Steve Kirk, and Matthaus taking to the decks. There will also be live house vocals from Pat Fulgoni.

About Davos

Davos is an accomplished keyboardist and producer, who was propelled to fame in 2012 when a video of him performing 90s rave classics on a piano at a house party hit YouTube ( https://youtu.be/3Sex5YCT__I?feature=shared) and went viral, notching up over 120,000 hits in the first week (with approx. 4 million views now to date). A primarily self-taught pianist, this fame brought him to the attention of some of the biggest names in dance music.

A regular performer at Glastonbury and many other festivals, he’s perhaps best known as the keyboardist for Grammy-nominated K-Klass.

Davos performing at one of the many festivals he plays

All this at The Terrace: Yorkshire’s biggest small dance music venue

The Terrace is an intimate, 100-capacity venue in central Dewsbury – perhaps not the kind of venue you would expect to see world class acts like Davos and the other talent that has come here. However, it is working hard to put Dewsbury on the map for house music and challenge the best venues in Leeds, Sheffield, and even Manchester. All those attending will be rewarded as there’s nothing quite like filling such an intimate space with house beats and everyone loving the positive vibes.

Sarah Barnes, MD of Beerhouses who runs The Terrace, said: “We continue to challenge the idea that good things don’t happen in Dewsbury and that you have to go to big cities to get this level of artist. The big names come here because they know how special it is to play a small venue like The Terrace and the vibe is always electric.”

Tickets for An Evening of Piano House featuring Davos are available now from Skiddle and strictly limited to 100 https://skiddle.com/e/40578695