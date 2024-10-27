The Spirit of Christmas comes to Leeds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christmas is coming and Leeds Male Voice Choir are in the midst of rehearsals for a series of spectacular Christmas concerts in Leeds city Centre. The Spirit of Christmas, in support of St George’s Crypt in Leeds takes place at Holy Trinity Church on Boar Lane in Leeds on Saturday 14 December.

The choir has had a busy year, with several new singers joining the ranks, alongside concerts across the North of England and a four-day tour to Prague. Under the direction of Musical Director Tim Knight, the choir draws from influences from men’s choirs overseas whilst honouring local traditions. Recently the choir released an album of concert favourites entitled The Road Not Taken, only the choir's second album in their hundred-year history.

The concerts will feature a host of festive hits including Rocking Around the Christmas Tree, It’s Beginning to Feel a Lot Like Christmas, Away in a Manger, Hark the Herald Angels Sing, A Winter’s Tale and Let it Snow! Let It Snow! Let it Snow.

The Spirit of Christmas will raise funds for St George’s Crypt, who have been supporting the homeless and vulnerable in Leeds. The choir has worked closely with the charity since 2014, raising more than £12,000 through concerts and events.

Musical Director Tim Knight

Will Burns from St George’s Crypt says: ‘We are delighted that the acclaimed Leeds Male Voice Choir are back this Christmas with another spectacular show in support for St George’s Crypt. Christmas is a crucial time for the Crypt, so please do come along, enjoy a wonderful concert and make a difference to those in the city who need it the most.’

The Spirit of Christmas takes place Holy Trinity Church, Boar Lane, Leeds, LS1 6HW on Saturday 14 December at 15:00 & 18.00. Tickets are available online https://leedsmalevoicechoir.co.uk/tickets

The Album The Road Not Taken is available at The Vinyl Whistle, 12 Otley Road, Headingley, Leeds, LS6 2AD.