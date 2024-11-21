The Season of Giving at Titanic Spa: Introducing the Christmas Vouchers for Eco-Conscious Gift-Giving!
Titanic Spa has something for everyone to enjoy this festive season at its award-winning eco spa. whether it’s a pre-Christmas overnight break, spa day or evening spa, or an array of vouchers to spoil loved ones, the spa and reception areas have been adorned with festive decorations, creating a truly magical ambience for guests to immerse themselves in this festive season.
The award-winning facilities at Titanic Spa are sure to leave any guest feeling refreshed and revitalised. A spa day, overnight break, or vouchers for Titanic Spa includes access to its world class facilities, including the Heat and Ice Experience, exclusive access to Bar1911, Leisure club, 15m Salt regulated swimming pool, relaxation lounge as well the outdoor Hot Tub. Its Heat and Ice Experience, practices the age-old method of alternating between hot and cold therapies for ultimate revitalisation.
For guests wishing to extend their visits for longer, Titanic Spa’s luxury accommodation make staying there feel like a home away from home. Overnight guests will stay in one of the large apartments which include a kitchen, living area, bedroom and bathroom, complete with views over the woodland, and a breakfast hamper in the room to start the day right.
Pre Christmas Festive Packages at Titanic Spa:
December Early Bird Break Package
Indulge in a December Early Bird Break and escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life to a peaceful mid-week retreat from Monday to Thursday throughout December. This package includes a luxurious 55-minute treatment of guests' choice, offering a full relaxation experience with complimentary robes, towels, and slippers, along with luxurious accommodation in a stylish apartment. Guests can savour a delicious continental breakfast, a light lunch, and a two-course evening meal. Complete with a session in the Heat and Ice Experience, and enjoy exclusive access to Bar1911, and take advantage of the state-of-the-art leisure club, including the outdoor sunken hot tub and 15m salt-regulated swimming pool.
Prices start from £159 and has limited availability
December SPArkle Spa Day Package
Guests are welcome to enjoy a restoring experience and the ultimate pre-Christmas pamper at Titanic Spa, with the December SPArkle Spa Day. Offering a choice of three luxurious 55-minute treatments: the Comfort Zone Recover Touch Facial to soothe and replenish tired skin, the Elemis Pro Glow Brilliance Facial to revitalise dull skin, or the Elemis Men's High Performance Skin Energising Facial to combat signs of ageing.
The day will begin with a leisurely arrival between 8:30 and 9:30 AM, followed by a complimentary use of robes, towels, and slippers. Guests can enjoy a delicious light lunch and unwind in the Heat and Ice Experience, the leisure club, the outdoor sunken hot tub, the 15m salt-regulated swimming pool, or the relaxation lounge. The day of pampering concludes at 6 PM where guests will leave refreshed and revitalised!
Prices start from £119pp
Christmas Vouchers
For those looking to give the gift of spa to others, Titanic Spa is delighted to reintroduce its popular Christmas gift vouchers, redeemable throughout 2025. Perfect for the spa lover, choose from a range of spa day or break vouchers to cater to every taste and preference.
Christmas Sparkle Spa Day Voucher –
For those really wanting to treat their favourite couple, they’ll be delighted with the Christmas Sparkle Spa Day, From £129.00pp, which includes a 55 Minute treatment time per guest, choosing from the Elemis Pro Glow Brilliance Facial, the Elemis High Performance Skin Energiser for Men, the Comfort Zone Remedy Facial, or lastly the Titanic Full Body Massage, complete with a delicious one-course light lunch.
Christmas Nights Spa Break Voucher -
The Overnight Christmas Nights Spa Break Voucher, £179.00pp will give spa breakers the ultimate spa experience to enjoy all there is to enjoy at Titanic Spa, which includes a delightful 2-course evening meal in the Bistro, full access to the spa facilities, including the Heat and Ice Experience, a delicious continental breakfast in the full services luxury apartment, complete with 1 55 minute treatment where guests will feel leaving as good as new.
Christmas Sparkle Spa Day Voucher
£129 per person
Treatment Time 1 x 55 Minute Treatment Per Guest
Elemis Pro Glow Brilliance Facial OR Elemis High Performance Skin Energiser for MenComfort Zone Remedy FacialTitanic Full Body Massage
Also included in this day spa voucher:
- Arrival between 8.30am and 9.30am and departure up until 6pm
- Complimentary use of robes, towels and slippers
- 1 Course light lunch
- Access to the Heat and Ice Experience
- Access to the Leisure club
- 15m Salt regulated swimming pool
- Use of the outdoor sunken hot tub
- Relaxation lounge
Christmas Nights Spa Break Voucher - The Perfect Christmas Gift
From £179.00 per person
Treatment Time 1 x 55 Minute Treatment Per Guest
- Elemis Pro Glow Brilliance Facial
- OR Elemis High Performance Skin Energiser for Men
- OR Comfort Zone Remedy Facial
- OR Titanic Full Body Massage
What’s Included
- Arrival between 10.30am-11.30am to the spa, check in to the apartment at 2pm, departure at 10am from the spa and apartment
- Complimentary use of robes, towels and slippers.
- Accommodation and continental breakfast in a luxury apartment.
- 1 Course light lunch
- 2 Course evening meal
- Access to the Heat and Ice Experience
- Exclusive access to Bar1911
- Access to the Leisure club
- Use of the outdoor sunken hot tub
- 15m Salt regulated swimming pool (open 8am-9pm)
- Access to the Relaxation lounge (open 8am-9pm)
For those still unsure on what to gift their loved ones, there are also monetary vouchers available