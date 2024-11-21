The Season of Giving at Titanic Spa: Introducing the Christmas Vouchers for Eco-Conscious Gift-Giving!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Titanic Spa, the UK’s first eco-spa nestled in the picturesque landscape of Pennine Yorkshire, is all set to usher in the holiday season as it releases its popular offering of Christmas gift vouchers and packages for 2024, offering a perfect escape for spa lovers, or the ultimate gift for loved ones!

Titanic Spa has something for everyone to enjoy this festive season at its award-winning eco spa. whether it’s a pre-Christmas overnight break, spa day or evening spa, or an array of vouchers to spoil loved ones, the spa and reception areas have been adorned with festive decorations, creating a truly magical ambience for guests to immerse themselves in this festive season.

The award-winning facilities at Titanic Spa are sure to leave any guest feeling refreshed and revitalised. A spa day, overnight break, or vouchers for Titanic Spa includes access to its world class facilities, including the Heat and Ice Experience, exclusive access to Bar1911, Leisure club, 15m Salt regulated swimming pool, relaxation lounge as well the outdoor Hot Tub. Its Heat and Ice Experience, practices the age-old method of alternating between hot and cold therapies for ultimate revitalisation.

For guests wishing to extend their visits for longer, Titanic Spa’s luxury accommodation make staying there feel like a home away from home. Overnight guests will stay in one of the large apartments which include a kitchen, living area, bedroom and bathroom, complete with views over the woodland, and a breakfast hamper in the room to start the day right.

Pre Christmas Festive Packages at Titanic Spa:

Titanic Spa Gift Vouchers

Christmas Vouchers

For those looking to give the gift of spa to others, Titanic Spa is delighted to reintroduce its popular Christmas gift vouchers, redeemable throughout 2025. Perfect for the spa lover, choose from a range of spa day or break vouchers to cater to every taste and preference.

Christmas Sparkle Spa Day Voucher

£129 per person

Treatment Time 1 x 55 Minute Treatment Per Guest

Elemis Pro Glow Brilliance Facial OR Elemis High Performance Skin Energiser for MenComfort Zone Remedy FacialTitanic Full Body Massage

Also included in this day spa voucher:

Arrival between 8.30am and 9.30am and departure up until 6pm

Complimentary use of robes, towels and slippers

1 Course light lunch

Access to the Heat and Ice Experience

Access to the Leisure club

15m Salt regulated swimming pool

Use of the outdoor sunken hot tub

Relaxation lounge

Christmas Nights Spa Break Voucher - The Perfect Christmas Gift

From £179.00 per person

Treatment Time 1 x 55 Minute Treatment Per Guest

Elemis Pro Glow Brilliance Facial

OR Elemis High Performance Skin Energiser for Men

OR Comfort Zone Remedy Facial

OR Titanic Full Body Massage

What’s Included

Arrival between 10.30am-11.30am to the spa, check in to the apartment at 2pm, departure at 10am from the spa and apartment

Complimentary use of robes, towels and slippers.

Accommodation and continental breakfast in a luxury apartment.

1 Course light lunch

2 Course evening meal

Access to the Heat and Ice Experience

Exclusive access to Bar1911

Access to the Leisure club

Use of the outdoor sunken hot tub

15m Salt regulated swimming pool (open 8am-9pm)

Access to the Relaxation lounge (open 8am-9pm)

For those still unsure on what to gift their loved ones, there are also monetary vouchers available