The Malton Roman Festival is back

By David Wells
Contributor
Published 11th Jun 2025, 20:50 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 10:24 BST

This year they arrive Sunday 20th July at their home at the Roman fort on Orchard Field. They will be making camp and cleaning all their kit in anticipation of marching around the fort with the Kids Roman Army. Recruitment starts at 10.30am.

As well as the living history encampment, visitors can see Roman entertainments and crafts. Roman history researchers and archaeologists will be there too, along with authors of both fact and fiction.

Highlights of the kids activities are always the sword, shield and tile painting, mosaics, dressing up, axe and plumbata throwing as well as our archaeology ‘dig’. You can even learn to ‘beat box’ with ‘Spartapuss’.

Food and drink will keep you happy whilst you watch the Roman Cavalry and other demos in the arena.

The Legionnaries brief recruits for the Kids Roman Armyplaceholder image
The Legionnaries brief recruits for the Kids Roman Army

Bring the whole family along for a day in Roman Delgovicia!

Adults £10 Kids under 14 years free. Kids 14 -18 years £5

Buy advanced discounted tickets from the Malton Museum Website along with more details about the day and free parking options. www.maltonmuseum.co.uk

