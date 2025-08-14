The Hollingwood, Chesterfield's Biggest wedding Fayre

Planning your dream wedding? This is your sign not to miss The Ultimate Wedding Fayre at The Hollingwood, Chesterfield – and YES, tickets are completely FREE! 🎉

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meet top-tier wedding suppliers all under one roof and snap up exclusive on-the-day offers and discounts.

Get inspired with beautiful setups, creative ideas and helpful advice at this fun day out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There ill be a free goodie bags for the first 100 couples through the door!

Scan here to get your free tickets

Sunday 14th September, 11am – 2.30pm at Pine Street, Hollingwood, S43 2LG

Scan the QR code to grab your free ticket before they’re gone!

Meet your host

I’m Sam, the proud face behind multi-award-winning Phoenix Wedding and Event Hire – venue stylist, biodegradable confetti specialist, on-the-day coordinator, and your behind-the-scenes wedding day fairy godmother

After years of hustle, I took the leap and left my full-time job to go all in on my dream – best decision ever. That leap led to Spire Wedding Fayres.