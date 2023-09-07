The Gondoliers sail into West Yorkshire

West Yorkshire Savoyards will perform at Yeadon for the first time later this month.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The touring company of hand-picked singers and actors from across the north of England, will take Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera the Gondoliers to the Town Hall Theatre on Saturday September 30.

“Sullivan’s sparkling music and Gilbert’s humorous plot twists and topsy-turvy wit, combined with colourful costumes, lively dances and beautiful melodies, and accompanied by a professional orchestra, are guaranteed to make you leave the theatre with a smile on your face,” said a spokesman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Gondoliers, which is touring Yorkshire, is pure joy from start to finish.”

Valerie Green and Graham Weston

It was a huge favourite with Queen Victoria, despite satirising the ruling classes and their position within society, with the tale of two happy-go-lucky gondoliers who discover that one of them is the heir to the throne of a distant kingdom. In a show packed full of fun, the gondoliers set off to rule with an idealistic – if somewhat chaotic – plan.

The West Yorkshire Savoyards, known as the ‘Savs’ for short, have been delighting audiences and building up a following throughout Yorkshire and abroad for many years.

This year’s production at Yeadon and Bingley Arts Centre is directed by seasoned director and comic actor Graham Weston, with the orchestra under the musical direction of Oliver Longstaff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire based company has received the backing of TV presenter Alan Titchmarsh, the well-known broadcaster, novelist, journalist and gardener, who said: "The works of Gilbert and Sullivan continue to inspire and amuse generation after generation of music-lovers and theatre-goers, and the West Yorkshire Savoyards continue to enthrall their audiences.

The Gondoliers, Dan Metcalfe and Leon Waksberg with Helen Fieldsend.

"With Sullivan's tuneful melodies and Gilbert's rapier-sharp wit (Stephen Sondheim considers him the best of all lyricists), coupled with the W.Y.S. high standards, any audience can be assured of a great night out!”