The Elf on the Shelf ® is coming to Clumber Park this Christmas

National Trust Clumber Park is delighted to announce this winter’s sculpture trail will be The Elf on the Shelf ®.

In collaboration with creative producers, Wild in Art and global brand experience creator, The Lumistella Company, Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire will host 12 giant The Elf on the Shelf sculptures as the treasured family Christmas tradition is turned into a magical art trail for the very first time.

Running from Saturday 22 November - Sunday 4 January, visitors are invited to find each of the sculptures, painted by artists from across the country, which will be positioned at various locations across the park.

Creating heart-warming memories and inspiring excitement, this seasonal trail will have the whole family wondering where each delightful Scout elf is hiding.

Charlie Langhorne, Managing Director and Co-founder, Wild in Art, says: “We are delighted to be working alongside the team at Clumber Park for a third year. Our festive trails encourage people to get out into the fresh air, experience wonderful art and discover amazing places around their local area. We’re excited to bring The Elf on the Shelf to life in this way and transform this family-favourite into a magical sculpture trail.”

Rob Holder, General Manager at Clumber Park, adds: “The Elf on the Shelf is iconic and we are thrilled to be bring festive joy to Clumber through this popular family Christmas tradition. We’re sure the elves will capture the hearts of our visitors, both young and old.”

This is a free event, no booking required, admission into the park applies.

Alongside The Elf on the Shelf sculpture trail, visitors can meet Father Christmas, take part in craft workshops, enjoy festive delights in the Elves Eatery and listen to live music in the Chapel. Full details can be found on the website at nationaltrust.org.uk/clumberpark