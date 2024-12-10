The Corrs announce Halifax and Scarborough shows on 2025 Talk On Corners tour

Hot on the heels of a string of shows acclaimed for their power and emotion, and following their announcement on the bill for the Isle of Wight Festival, The Corrs have unveiled more tour dates for the UK and Europe in 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having already sold over 40 million records, the siblings - Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim - have won even more new fans in 2024 with their Talk on Corners tour and the band are ready for Stage 2.

The Corrs’ 2025 dates will include shows in Ireland at Virgin Media Park, Cork (6th June) and St Anne’s Park, Dublin (8th) - both with special guest Imelda May and additional support from Natalie Imbruglia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the UK they will play Scarborough Open Air Theatre (11th), Live at Piece Hall in Halifax (12th) and at Plymouth Summer Sessions (14th), with support from Natalie Imbruglia.

The Corrs

The summer will see three dates in Germany at Zitadelle in Berlin (24th June), Stadtpark in Hamburg (25th) and Tollwood in Munich (26th), followed by Spanish dates at ALMA Festival in Barcelona (29th) and Madrid (30th).

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (13th December).

Already announced is an appearance on an Isle of Wight Festival bill topped by Sting on Friday 20th June.

Talk on Corners audiences can expect the full live experience of classic hits that have made fans of everyone from Taylor Swift to Emma Watson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Corrs

After this year’s Manchester show, The Guardian wrote that “there’s a grungy angst to ‘I Never Loved You Anyway’ that would make Olivia Rodrigo jealous,” and that the band’s biggest hit, ‘Breathless’, is “exhilarating, the audience dancing in the aisles.”

Their massive commercial success made pop stars of The Corrs but first and foremost they are musicians, with the spectacular hit-packed concerts showcasing a band at the top of their game, the crowd singing along to every word.

The music is packed with “passion and grace and fire and desire” (Get To The Front), whether it is hit singles such as ‘Runaway’, ‘What Can I Do’ and ‘So Young’ or stunning reimaginings of classic tunes like ‘Dreams’ or ‘Little Wing’.

“The Irish band rip their wispy image apart with thunderous drums, crunchy guitars and full-throated vocals from an energetic Andrea Corr,” The Guardian wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrea Corr said: “The reception we received from audiences on the tour was unbelievable and we can’t wait to get back on stage. The energy the crowd has given us is like nothing we’ve felt before. It’s such a privilege to share the music with everyone - it means the world to us. See you there!”

As well as the shows across the UK and in Dublin, 2024 saw the band perform at the Singapore Grand Prix and at BST Hyde Park as special guests of Shania Twain.

Last month The Corrs announced an exclusive partnership with Soundwaves Art and War Child UK. Limited-edition, hand-signed artworks reimagining the soundwaves of The Corrs’ iconic songs ‘Runaway’ and ‘Breathless’ have been created and are available alongside handwritten lyrics to raise money for the charity War Child, which is committed to protecting, educating, and providing trauma recovery for children in war zones. All limited-edition prints and handwritten lyrics are available on the Soundwaves Art Foundation website.

Hot on the heels of a string of shows acclaimed for their power and emotion, and following their announcement on the bill for the Isle of Wight Festival, The Corrs have unveiled more tour dates for the UK and Europe in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having already sold over 40 million records, the siblings - Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim - have won even more new fans in 2024 with their Talk on Corners tour and the band are ready for Stage 2.

The Corrs’ 2025 dates will include shows in Ireland at Virgin Media Park, Cork (6th June) and St Anne’s Park, Dublin (8th) - both with special guest Imelda May and additional support from Natalie Imbruglia.

In the UK they will play Scarborough Open Air Theatre (11th), Live at Piece Hall in Halifax (12th) and at Plymouth Summer Sessions (14th), with support from Natalie Imbruglia.

The summer will see three dates in Germany at Zitadelle in Berlin (24th June), Stadtpark in Hamburg (25th) and Tollwood in Munich (26th), followed by Spanish dates at ALMA Festival in Barcelona (29th) and Madrid (30th).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Already announced is an appearance on an Isle of Wight Festival bill topped by Sting on Friday 20th June.

Talk on Corners audiences can expect the full live experience of classic hits that have made fans of everyone from Taylor Swift to Emma Watson.

After this year’s Manchester show, The Guardian wrote that “there’s a grungy angst to ‘I Never Loved You Anyway’ that would make Olivia Rodrigo jealous,” and that the band’s biggest hit, ‘Breathless’, is “exhilarating, the audience dancing in the aisles.”

Their massive commercial success made pop stars of The Corrs but first and foremost they are musicians, with the spectacular hit-packed concerts showcasing a band at the top of their game, the crowd singing along to every word.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The music is packed with “passion and grace and fire and desire” (Get To The Front), whether it is hit singles such as ‘Runaway’, ‘What Can I Do’ and ‘So Young’ or stunning reimaginings of classic tunes like ‘Dreams’ or ‘Little Wing’.

“The Irish band rip their wispy image apart with thunderous drums, crunchy guitars and full-throated vocals from an energetic Andrea Corr,” The Guardian wrote.

Andrea Corr said: “The reception we received from audiences on the tour was unbelievable and we can’t wait to get back on stage. The energy the crowd has given us is like nothing we’ve felt before. It’s such a privilege to share the music with everyone - it means the world to us. See you there!”

As well as the shows across the UK and in Dublin, 2024 saw the band perform at the Singapore Grand Prix and at BST Hyde Park as special guests of Shania Twain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month The Corrs announced an exclusive partnership with Soundwaves Art and War Child UK. Limited-edition, hand-signed artworks reimagining the soundwaves of The Corrs’ iconic songs ‘Runaway’ and ‘Breathless’ have been created and are available alongside handwritten lyrics to raise money for the charity War Child, which is committed to protecting, educating, and providing trauma recovery for children in war zones. All limited-edition prints and handwritten lyrics are available on the Soundwaves Art Foundation website.