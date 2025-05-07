The Connor Brothers to unveil exclusive new collection at Clarendon Fine Art Leeds

By Bethany Roinson
Contributor
Published 7th May 2025, 10:36 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 10:40 BST
Clarendon Fine Art is proud to announce an exclusive showcase of new work by The Connor Brothers, the globally celebrated artistic duo renowned for their provocative and thought-provoking creations.

The unveiling will take place at Clarendon Fine Art, Leeds, on Friday, May 9 from 6pm until 8pm.

Famed for their unique blend of satire, nostalgia, and cultural commentary, The Connor Brothers continue to captivate audiences worldwide with art that challenges perception and provokes conversation. This special event promises an unforgettable evening immersed in the world of these modern visionaries.

Guests will have the rare opportunity to meet the artists in person and experience their much-anticipated new collection ahead of its public release. With their work featured in prestigious collections and exhibitions across the globe, this is a must-attend event for collectors, art enthusiasts, and fans of contemporary culture alike.

The Connor Brothers

Event Details:

  • What: The Connor Brothers – Exclusive Collection Unveiling
  • Where: Clarendon Fine Art, Leeds
  • When: Friday, May 9, 6pm – 8pm
  • Admission: RSVP recommended via Clarendon Fine Art's website
