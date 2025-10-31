The Christmas Orchestra brings festive magic to Yorkshire

The Christmas Orchestra

For the very first time, The Christmas Orchestra is bringing its sell-out live show to Bradford and returning to Selby this December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The audience will enjoy a 16-piece chamber orchestra, arranged by Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conductor, Patrick Bailey. Performing festive favourites and timeless film soundtracks from classics such as Home Alone, Love Actually, The Holiday, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Muppet Christmas Carol, The Nutcracker, The Grinch, Polar Express, Harry Potter, Bridget Jones’s Diary, and Elf, the evening will also feature a dazzling light show for an unforgettable festive experience.

Matt Pooley, organiser of The Christmas Orchestra, said: “For the first time in Bradford Cathedral and returning to Selby Abbey, we’re sharing an event that celebrates the very best of Christmas - classic carols and iconic film soundtracks woven into one unforgettable night of festive magic. After last year’s sell-out run, it’s a privilege to bring the show here and share the magic with a new crowd. Tickets are already flying, so we recommend booking quickly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a completely sold-out 2024 tour — and with many 2025 dates already selling out — demand for tickets is at an all-time high. This year promises to be bigger and more magical than ever.

Where? Selby Abbey, YO8 4PU

When? Saturday 13th December at 6pm and 8.30pm

How? Tickets from £18

Where? Bradford Cathedral, BD1 4EH

When? Thursday 4th December at 7pm and 9.30pm

How? Tickets from £33

For more information, presale sign-up, or to book tickets, please visit: www.thechristmasorchestra.co.uk