The Beach is Back at Junction 32

Junction 32 hosts incredible beach experience once more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junction 32, Yorkshire’s much loved outlet shopping destination is delighted to announce that it’s welcoming back the beach experience once again this summer. In celebration of the summer holidays and taking place from Saturday 19th July to Sunday 31st August, visitors can enjoy a fully decked-out beach experience.

Junction 32 is thrilled to bring back the beach after last year’s huge success. There will be fun-filled beach activities, a beautiful carousel and an ice cream stand by the beach, set to delight visitors with a refreshing treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located next to M&S, the beach will host deck chairs, buckets and spades and a shaded area, totally free for Junction 32 visitors. The beach will be open 10am-8pm on weekdays, 10am-6pm every Saturday and 11am-5pm every Sunday during the summer holidays. The beach is set to create the perfect environment to build sandcastles, lay back on a deck chair, set up a picnic or grab a bite to eat at one of the shopping centre’s eateries.

The beach at Junction 32

What’s more, Junction 32 is proud to host further exciting activities this summer, including a special visit from fan-favourite Star Wars characters on Saturday 26th July. Additionally, Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA), Junction 32’s very own 2025 charity partner, will be at the ready on Friday 1st August with their mascot and mobile unit. The shopping centre is also excited to announce that the much-loved Artisan Craft Fayre will be returning for an exclusive one-day event on Saturday 9th August.

Junction 32 is delighted to be offering its loyal customers a fun-filled experience throughout the summer holidays and looks forward to welcoming new visitors along to enjoy all that it has on offer, from brands including Lucy & Yak, Lovisa and Dune London.

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said:‘We’re very excited for the beach to be returning to Junction 32, for the second year in a row, and we can’t wait to for all of our customers to be able to experience and get involved in all the family-fun activities that we have planned this summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on Junction 32, visit: https://junction32.com/

To learn more about Junction 32’s 2025 Charity partner, Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA), and to leave a donation, visit: https://www.yorkshireairambulance.org.uk/donate/