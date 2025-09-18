The Art Exchange CIC announces grand reopening with Artwalk, pop-up bar, and a night of creativity

Event Invitation

The Art Exchange CIC is thrilled to announce its grand reopening on Wednesday, September 24th, 2025 at 5pm, inviting the community to a special night of creativity, socialising, and art. The event will coincide with the renowned Artwalk Wakefield, offering visitors a fresh, vibrant space to experience local talent.

The celebratory evening will feature small exhibitions by Cynthia Kenny and Lisa Robinson and will also be joined by Wakefield Camera Club, this will then be followed by an open mic hosted by the fantastic Yiks.

Visitors can also enjoy a special pop-up bar. It will be a night of creativity where you can sit, doodle, drink, and socialise with friends old and new.

As a core partner of Artwalk Wakefield, The Art Exchange CIC is instrumental in supporting the city's creative scene. The reopening reinforces the organisation's commitment to making art accessible to everyone. The new pop-up bar will serve as an additional benefit for Artwalk attendees, encouraging them to linger and explore more of what the city has to offer.

Our new bar

"We are incredibly excited to welcome the community back to our new and revitalised space," said a spokesperson for The Art Exchange CIC. "The reopening is about creating a more dynamic hub for Wakefield's creative community. With the addition of our new bar and a great lineup of talent from our open mic night, this promises to be our most successful Artwalk yet."

Event Details:

What: The Art Exchange CIC Grand Reopening & Artwalk

When: Wednesday, September 24th, 2025, from 5:00 PM

Life Drawing Space

Where: The Art Exchange CIC, Westgate Studios, 55 Westgate, WF11BW

Features: New art exhibition, pop-up bar, open mic, raffle prizes, and a special exhibition by the Wakefield Camera Club.

About The Art Exchange CIC:

The Art Exchange CIC is a non-profit community organisation dedicated to making art accessible to all. It provides subsidised studio space, classes, and exhibition opportunities for artists in the Wakefield area.