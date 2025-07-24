The 5 O’Clock Club turns one with House Music royalty

Leeds’ favourite dayclub is marking a major milestone this September. After five unforgettable events in its debut year, The 5 O’Clock Club celebrates its 1st birthday on Friday, September 20, with its biggest and boldest party yet.

Topping the bill is none other than Victor Simonelli, the legendary New York DJ, producer and remixer whose work has defined the golden era of house music.

A true pioneer of the soulful and garage house sound, Simonelli's influence stretches from his time at Nu Groove Records and his own Bassline Records to collaborations with the likes of Frankie Knuckles, Masters at Work, and Loleatta Holloway. Expect a masterclass in groove from one of the genre’s originators.

In addition, the Music House Gospel Choir will be performing live, bringing spine-tingling harmonies and spiritual energy to the dancefloor. With gospel power on top of some house classics, their live set promises to be one you don’t want to miss.

Leeds' based Music House Gospel Choir

Rounding off the the celebrations are The 5 O’Clock Club’s resident DJs – Curtis Zack and Christian Appleby – who’ve helped shape the signature sound of the party: quality house music with a great vibe from start to finish.

Promoter and DJ Curtis Zack said: "Over the past year, The 5 O’Clock Club has become a standout in the UK’s dayclubbing scene, hosting a who’s who of house talent and building a loyal following that’s turned each event into a real party. At a time when clubs are taking a massive hit in terms of attendance, we are really humbled to be bucking the trend and looking forward celebrating our 1st anniversary with everyone.”

Doors open at 5pm at Victoria Gate Casino, Eastgate, Leeds, LS2 7JL, the North’s largest casino and a hub for entertainment. Tickets start at just £5 + booking fee and are available now on Skiddle.