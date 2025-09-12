Taylor Wimpey’s ‘muddy boots’ event to showcase new city community

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey is inviting homebuyers to visit its new development in Wakefield this month to see for themselves what it would be like to live in a vibrant new community to the east of the city.

The ‘muddy boots’ and coffee morning event will take place at Newland Grange, in City Fields, on Saturday, September 27, from 11am until 4pm.

The Taylor Wimpey sales team will be on hand to answer questions and visitors can enjoy a tour of the site and see available homes.

An independent financial advisor will also be there to answer questions about mortgages, affordability and the buying process.

City Fields forms a 375-hectare development to the east of Wakefield and is located alongside the River Calder and the Aire and Calder Canal. It is around a 20-minute walk to the city centre and a five-minute drive to the M1 motorway.

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “The City Fields area is undergoing an amazing transformation and we hope people will want to come along to find out more for themselves.

“Our Muddy Boots event allows potential home buyers to be among the first to see these homes, visualise the space and imagine how each home will look when complete. Whether you are a current resident or potential buyer, everyone is welcome, and bring your boots along as it could be muddy.”

Newland Grange, off Neil Fox Way, will deliver 135 homes, offering customers a mix of three and four-bedroom properties. The site will include 41 affordable homes. To the east of the development, residents will also find an area of woodland and protected public open space, including walking paths.

All homes at Newland Grange will include a range of sustainable features designed to minimise environmental impact, including triple glazing, smart heating controls, EV charging points, wastewater heat recovery and thermal door and window lintels, designed to reduce heat loss.

New show homes at the development are from a portfolio of house types that are new to the region. Prospective buyers can visit a three-bedroom semi-detached Eynsford and a four-bedroom detached Bittesford, a new design for the region with detailing including modern pocket doors between the lounge and kitchen/diner.