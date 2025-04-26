Takings steps to learn about Leeds's European history

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds for Europe is marking Europe Day and the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe with a walking tour around the city centre on Sunday May 11.

The two-hour walk includes visits to sites reflecting the links Leeds has with the rest of Europe and exchanges that have taken place over many centuries.

It is being led by professional tour guide and urban geographer Rachel Unsworth, of Leeds City Walking Tours.

Tickets are £7.21 and can be booked via ticketing site Eventbrite. That includes the website’s booking fee - with the rest of the money received supporting Leeds for Europe’s activities.

Leeds for Europe successfully campaigned for improved signage in Dortmund Square. Pictured is the group’s Chair, Peter Packham.

The tour will start at 2.30pm on May 11 in Dortmund Square.

It is named after the German city with which Leeds has been twinned for more than 50 years. ‘The Barrel Man’ statue - meeting point for the tour - was a gift to Leeds from Dortmund in 1980.

Peter Packham, Chair of Leeds for Europe, said: “We are grateful to Rachel for lending her expertise and hosting this walking tour. It will serve as a reminder that, though Britain may be an island, we have always been and remain an important, integral part of Europe.

“Participants will be able to find out more about our city’s history alongside friendly, like-minded pro-Europeans.”

The May 11 walk is Leeds for Europe’s contribution to “National Rejoin Day” - local events called for by the organisers of a big, annual march in London. Leeds for Europe is pictured in London at the September 2024 demo.

Leeds for Europe has also mapped more, self-guided history routes on its Leeds Eurowalks website. VE Day is on May 8. Europe Day - commemorating peace and unity - is on May 9.

The walking tour is also Leeds for Europe’s contribution to “National Rejoin Day” - a series of regional spring-time events promoted by the organisers of the annual autumn National Rejoin March in London.

Tickets for the walk can be booked at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/leeds-and-europe-tickets-1305965370579

The Yorkshire Evening Post's story about improved signage for Dortmund Square can be viewed at https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/people/dortmund-square-leeds-new-signs-5064562

An inaugural walk Leeds for Europe held in July 2023 to mark the launch of its Leeds Eurowalks website included Dortmund Square. It will be the starting point for its Sunday May 11 walk.

The routes of further, self-guided and Europe-focussed walks can be found on the Leeds Eurowalks website https://leedseurowalks.co.uk/

Further information about "National Rejoin Day" can be found here https://marchforrejoin.co.uk/rejoinday25