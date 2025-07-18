Sue Ryder Starlight Hike returns for another unforgettable night under the stars in memory of loved ones

Sue Ryder is inviting the Leeds community to walk under the stars this October at its annual Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Leeds – a magical evening of remembrance and fundraising in support of its expert end-of-life and bereavement care.

Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Leeds, kindly sponsored by Amy Matthews Limited Property Management, with marshal points also sponsored by Skipton Building Society and Newstead & Walker Solicitors, returns on the evening of Saturday 18 October 2025. Friends and families are invited to come together and walk either a 5k or 10k route through the charming cobbled streets of Otley, all in memory of someone special.

The evening begins at Prince Henry’s Grammar School, where registration opens at 5.30pm and the atmosphere builds with live entertainment. At 7pm, walkers will set off beneath the stars, crossing the River Wharfe and winding through the town in the shadow of the iconic Chevin. Along the way, participants can pause at a dedication area to reflect and remember loved ones, joining hundreds of others to celebrate the lives of those we love and miss.

As part of Sue Ryder’s continued commitment to sustainability, this year’s event will also feature a donation station where walkers can bring along pre-loved clothes to be sold in Sue Ryder charity shops - reducing waste while supporting vital services.

Clare Humphreys, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, said: “Every year, the atmosphere at Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Leeds is truly special. It’s a chance for people to celebrate and remember those they love while raising funds so that Sue Ryder can be there when it matters most. Whether you come along with family, friends, colleagues or walk in quiet reflection, you’ll be making a real difference.

“If you can’t join us on the hike but still want to be part of this incredible event, we are also looking for volunteers to support the event. Contact us to find out more - we can’t wait to see you all there!”

Amy Matthews, from Amy Matthews Limited Property Management, said: “We’re incredibly proud to support Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Leeds – it’s a truly moving event that brings our community together to honour loved ones and raise vital funds.

“Supporting this event means helping Sue Ryder continue their incredible work providing expert, compassionate care to people facing the most difficult times in life. At Amy Matthews Limited Property Management, we’re glad to play a part in making that possible.”

Entry fees cover the cost of putting on the event - but it’s the sponsorship raised that helps fund expert, compassionate care.

Participants are encouraged to raise a suggested sponsorship of £100 or more - every step truly counts in helping ensure that no one has to face death or grief alone.

Sign up before 31 July to enjoy an early bird discount of 20% off your entry fee at sueryder.org/StarlightLeeds or contact the fundraising team at [email protected] or call 0113 203 3317.

Standard tickets start from £20 per adult, which includes a medal and t-shirt. Teams of five or more can get 20% off their registration fee with the code TEAM20.