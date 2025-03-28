Stress Awareness Month: HR Expert Shares How to Manage & Reduce Stress

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stress Awareness Month – April – is just around the corner and with over 13k searches for ‘wellbeing’ and 6k for ‘burnout’ in the last month, experts explore how to help manage stress and improve work-life balance this stress awareness month.

In 2024, the average UK employee took 21.1 days off work due to stress, depression, or anxiety. The constant pressure to meet deadlines, juggle multiple tasks, and maintain high productivity can severely impact both our physical and mental health. In today’s fast-paced world, it’s essential to prioritise a healthy work-life balance to prevent burnout while continuing to succeed professionally.

The good news is that there are actionable steps we can take to manage stress, set healthy boundaries, and ensure we remain productive and happy in both our personal and professional lives. Workspace Experts Instant Offices have shared 5 key strategies to help reduce work-related stress and improve your work-life balance.

5 Ways to Maintain a Good Work Life Balance:

Stress Awareness

1.Communicate Openly with Your Manager: Be honest about your workload and stress levels. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, schedule a meeting with your manager to discuss your concerns. Clearly communicate your workload, deadlines, and any challenges you’re facing. A supportive manager can help prioritise tasks, delegate responsibilities, or provide additional resources to alleviate the pressure.

2.Set Realistic Goals and Prioritise Tasks: Break down your tasks into manageable steps and set realistic goals. Prioritise your workload based on deadlines and importance. Avoid overcommitting by learning to say no when necessary. Having a clear plan and focusing on achievable objectives can prevent feelings of being overwhelmed.

3.Take Regular Breaks: It’s essential to take short breaks throughout the day to recharge. Step away from your desk, go for a short walk, or practice deep breathing exercises. Additionally, make self-care a priority. Ensure you get enough sleep, exercise regularly, and engage in activities that bring you joy. Taking care of your well-being contributes to increased resilience against burnout.

4.Establish Boundaries: Define clear boundaries between work and personal life. Avoid checking work emails during non-working hours and resist the urge to bring work home regularly. Setting limits on your work hours helps create a healthier work-life balance, reducing the risk of burnout. Make time for hobbies, family, and relaxation to recharge your energy.

5.Practice Mindfulness and Stress Reduction Techniques: Incorporate mindfulness and stress reduction techniques into your daily routine. Take a few minutes each day for activities such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or mindfulness practices. These techniques can help you stay present, manage stress more effectively, and enhance your overall well-being. By integrating mindfulness into your routine, you can build resilience and better navigate the challenges of the work environment.

Helen Godliman, head of HR operations at The Instant Group comments: “Burnout often stems from the inability to disconnect. Flexible workspaces, whether at home or in shared environments, can help professionals create clearer boundaries, fostering balance and reducing the mental strain that leads to burnout.”

“To combat burnout, it’s essential to rethink how and where we work. Flexible workspaces allow people to choose environments that best support their well-being, whether through quiet spaces for focus or communal areas that encourage connection and collaboration.”

You can find more advice at https://www.instantoffices.com/en/gb