Street food market with live music returns to Leeds this July

The latest street food and makers’ market, Tower Works Street Fest is back from Friday, 4th to Sunday, 6th of July 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team behind the award-winning North Leeds, Harrogate, Ilkley and Ripley Castle Food & Drink Festivals will bring back the Tower Works Street Fest at Mustard Wharf after a successful debut last year.

The market will be in Verona Square, just off Globe Road and surrounded by Tower Works and its three iconic Venetian towers, which dominate the skyline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The iconic towers are home to popular attractions like BAKE, Midnight Bell, Cross Keys, 92 Degrees Coffee, Willow Method and Emba – as well as being situated beside the scenic canal and just a stone’s throw from Leeds Train Station.

Street Fest

Last year saw thousands of foodies, influencers and familiar faces flock to the launch weekend, and this year’s event is expected to be even better.

Less than a five-minute walk from the station and Northern Monk Refectory, it couldn’t be a better central Leeds spot.

Strategic property and construction advisors, Fox Lloyd Jones are the commercial letting agents for the Tower Works scheme and businesses wanting to be part of this growing community should contact them directly to find out more.

What to expect from Tower Works Street Fest this July

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be plenty of entertainment over the weekend, so it will be a great option for meeting up with friends as well as daytime family fun.

Attendees can “expect a jam-packed lineup of some of the best street food and drink vendors, artisan markets, independent bars, groovy tunes as well as plenty of furniture to lounge on”.

Tower Works Street Fest Production Manager Michael Johnston said: “The vibe was incredible last year and we can’t wait to bring back this event at the picturesque Tower Works, making it even better than the last. With top-notch international food and drink vendors from across the north to host the festival each month, it’s shaping up to be another belter. New for this month, we have fantastic live entertainment from local musicians, Lewis Crossley and Danny Charles.”

“And if you’re looking for a cocktail or two, you can visit Reserve Cocktail Bar or The Tipple Express, to name a few.”

When can you catch Tower Works Street Fest?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival will run every first weekend of the month, including August and September.

There are plenty of tasty street food vendors to give a try, with this month's festival welcoming Little Somboon Kitchen, Piggie smalls, Ichi Sushi and Little bubble box.

Take a wander down the market stalls, Yorkshire Mushroom Emporium, Forme.Coco's Corner KARPATY BAKERY MyCookieDoug – perfect if you’re on the hunt for a foodie gift.

Entertainment is even sorted too, with Lewis Crossley Music joining the festivities on Friday evening, and Danny Charles Music on Saturday from 6 pm.

Further details, including more online up of vendors and stalls, will be announced shortly on the Tower Works Street Fest event page.