Streamers ‘Get Together Through Gaming’ in aid of local mental health charity

Dozens of video game streamers across West Yorkshire will ‘go live’ online and play games to raise money for local mental health charity, Leeds Mind.

Local mental health charity, Leeds Mind, has partnered with Leeds design and development studio, Few and Far, to host virtual event, Get Together Through Gaming.

Running 14 – 16 March, the event is now in its third year. Get Together Through Gaming will see the gamers setting challenges for themselves – mastering feats like playing through a game as fast as possible, or playing through without getting hit by an enemy – while viewers can donate on the stream. Anyone can visit gttg.stream to watch the event, with no login needed. Money raised will go towards mental health support in the local area, and Leeds Mind’s vision of better mental health for all.

The charity says playing games can positively impact mental wellbeing by providing ways to unwind, build new skills and connect with others. Sophie Westmoreland, Fundraising Officer for Leeds Mind, said: “As a gaming fan myself, I’ve seen first-hand how people can get together through gaming, and how a shared activity can make mental health conversations easier. “As an independent local charity, we’re so grateful for the support of everyone that’s worked together to create this event – from our partners at Few and Far, our generous event sponsors, and all the streamers, viewers and donors.” Colin Grist, Co-founder and Creative Director of Few and Far, added: “We helped create Get Together Through Gaming as an opportunity for the charity to speak to a younger audience of video gamers. By building communities here, we can highlight the importance of being able to speak about your mental health without judgment. “For the last two years, the event has been an incredible success, with a jam-packed schedule of streamers raising over £12,000 for Leeds Mind, and lots of mental health conversations. This year we hope to make it even bigger.

L-R Streamer Abi Coop and Cat Macauley for Leeds Mind Get Together Through Gaming

“Viewers can join us again by visiting gttg.stream. We hope you’ll join us over the weekend for some fun, friends, emojis and games whilst raising awareness of why mental wellbeing is important to us all.” To view the event, please visit gttg.stream from 14 - 16 March 2025.