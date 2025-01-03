Spiers & Boden "Jon Boden the showman, John Spiers the melodeon-wielding wizard".

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Spiers & Boden have been at the forefront of the English traditional folk scene for 25 years both as a ground breaking duo and as founder members of folk phenomenon Bellowhead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a seven year hiatus to concentrate on their Universal Records-signed big band Bellowhead, Spiers & Boden returned in 2021 with the critically acclaimed album Fallow Ground (Hudson Records) and have been taking their brand of high octane, no nonsense acoustic folk song and music to packed UK venues ever since.

Described by The Guardian as ‘the finest instrumental duo on the traditional scene’, Spiers & Boden first rocketed onto the music scene in 2001, quickly winning a clutch of BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and went on to become one of the best loved duos on the English folk scene and beyond. Fallow Ground marked their return as a duo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Spiers and Boden are, probably, the perfect duo to headline Saturday night. Boden is the showman, Spiers the melodeon-wielding wizard; between them they make Saturday night absolutely joyous.’ Review of Bristol Folk Festival 2024 B24/7.

Spiers & Boden

Wednesday 5th March, Hutton Rugby Village Hall, Hutton Rugby, Hutton. TS15 0HP.

Doors: 7:30pm.

Tickets: £23.77.

Contact: 07981 260861.

Spiers & Boden

Thursday 6th March, Pocklington Arts Centre, Market Place, Pocklington, York. YO42 2AR.

Doors: 7pm.

Tickets: £22.

Box Office: 01759 301547.

Friday 7th March, Halifax Minster Candlelight, 8 Horton St. Halifax, HX1 1PU. The Grayston Unity.

Doors: 7pm.

Tickets: Members £20 (Bar) Non-Members £22 (Bar & See Tickets).

Contact: 07807 136520.