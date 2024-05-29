Sony, SoundCloud and London Stock Exchange join line-up at Climb24

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Festival of innovation, industry and investment will return to Leeds in June.

More speakers have been revealed for Climb24, a two-day festival that will bring ambitious start-ups and the investor community together. Taking place on June 5th – 6th, more than 150 global speakers will descend on Leeds Dock to share insights, knowledge and experience.

Recent speakers to be announced include:

Charlie Walker, deputy CEO of the London Stock Exchange will join Irene Graham OBE, CEO of Scale-Up Institute in a fireside chat. He will also participate in a panel event with Innovate UK and the British Business Bank.

Hazel Savage, Music Intelligence Vice President at SoundCloud will share her experiences of creating growth for the music industry during her 15-year career.

Dominic McGregor, founder of Fearless Adventures will share insights into his journey as an entrepreneur – from co-founding Social Chain to launching his new venture.

Lee Chambers, psychologist, and founder of Male Allies UK and Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing will discuss how an illness that left him temporarily immobile ignited a passion for wellbeing and inspired him to create a legacy of social impact.

ClimbUK event comes back to Leeds

Gordon Bateman, founder of Investor Ladder and Climb24, says: "Climb24 is designed to help start-ups and scale-ups accelerate their growth, make meaningful connections and learn from those who have been there, and done it. Every session will feature an active investor or founder and we are excited to have so many fantastic names joining us.’’

Other confirmed speakers include Jake Zim; Vice President of Virtual Reality at Sony who will talk about the challenges and opportunities for VR beyond gaming. Zandra Moore, CEO of Panintelligence will return to share her experience of scaling a tech business while Ian McAleese will talk about hyper scaling a business and how he helped grow Snowflake Computing from a team of 80 to 8,000.

Representatives from growth hubs and accelerator programmes will also be on-hand to provide funding advice and support. The Yorkshire Asian Business Association (YABA), AD:VENTURE and Innovate UK are among those attending.

Other key themes for Climb24 include:

AI

Healthtech

Medtech

SportTech

Cyber

Creative industries

Delegates will also gain exclusive access to the Climb24 app which allows them to make connections, request meetings and access festival content for up to six months after the event.

When: Wednesday, 5 June – Thursday, 6 June

Where: Leeds Dock, LS10 1PZ