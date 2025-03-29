Songs to remember VE Day
VE Day is commemorated annually throughout Europe, but this year is deemed especially important as the last big anniversary where a significant number of veterans will remain to celebrate the coming of peace and to honour their fallen comrades. Andy Eastwood, the show’s producer, who also portrays morale-boosting entertainer George Formby, describes it as a moving experience:
"The wonderful thing about Spirit Of The Blitz is that it means many things to different people. On the surface, it's a heart-warming, uplifting singalong. They were such awful times that the entertainment had to be bright and breezy and cheerful. But beneath the humour is a subtext of suffering and tragedy. Everyone in that audience will be remembering loved ones who went through it, so it's very thought-provoking too."
Also performing are singer Maggie O'Hara, who pays tribute to Dame Vera Lynn and Anne Shelton, and Steve Barclay, recreating the comedy of Max Miller and his contemporaries. Steve is looking forward to the show immensely: "Some of our audience will remember the forties, and it's an honour to entertain them, but it's also great for younger people to see the lovely warm way that performers charmed an audience back then. Swinging live music and good clean comedy – what better way to salute our heroes?"
Spirit Of The Blitz is at the City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds on Sunday May 4 at 2.30pm. Tickets can be booked online at leedsheritagetheatres.com or via the Box Office on 0113 243 0808.