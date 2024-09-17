Simon Bailes Peugeot drives support for Northallerton Male Voice Choir

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Simon Bailes Peugeot has hit a high note in community support by ensuring Northallerton Male Voice Choir (NMVC) keep on the road.

The business is providing a much-needed van, which will be used to transport musical equipment and mobile staging to and from venues, a task that previously presented logistical and health and safety problems for concert organisers.

NMVC, one of North Yorkshire's leading male voice choirs, has been a staple of the local community since its formation in 1968. The choir, which started with just four singers, has grown to nearly 50 members and has performed almost 600 concerts. Operating on a charitable basis, the choir has entertained countless audiences while raising significant funds for various causes.

The newly sponsored van was first used for a concert at Bedale & District Methodist Church, where the choir raised £900 in aid of the church.

(L-R) Sheldon Cockburn, Jim Dale, Richard Parkin and Robert Carter.

Simon Bailes Peugeot, with dealerships in Northallerton, Stockton, and Guisborough, has a proud record of supporting local community initiatives. In addition to this sponsorship, it has supported the Northallerton Homegrown Food Festival and Northallerton’s 10K, which it has been main sponsor since its 2016 launch.

Sheldon Cockburn, Head of Operations at Simon Bailes Peugeot, said: "We are thrilled to support Northallerton Male Voice Choir, a group that embodies the spirit of community.

“We believe in giving back to the communities and helping where we can, and this sponsorship is a perfect example of that commitment. We look forward to seeing the choir continue to thrive and bring music to even more people in North Yorkshire."

Richard Parkin, Secretary of NMVC, said: "The support from Simon Bailes Peugeot has been invaluable. The loan of the van is more than just a logistical boost; it’s a lifeline that enables NMVC to bring music to new venues, overcoming previous challenges that had posed significant health and safety risks for concert organisers.

(L-R) Richard Parkin, Robert Carter, Sheldon Cockburn and Jim Dale.

“It also enables us to reach wider audiences and raise more funds for charitable causes. We are deeply appreciative of their generosity and community spirit."

Northallerton Male Voice Choir is always looking for new members. Anyone interested in joining can contact Richard Parkin at [email protected] or by coming along to a regular rehearsal held on Thursdays at 7:30 PM at Northallerton Methodist Church Hall, North End.