Show celebrating the best country songs of all time comes to Yorkshire next month

Country Hits Live comes to Dewsbury and Pocklington this October

Country Hits Live, a concert show celebrating the best country songs of all time, is coming to Dewsbury Town Hall on 18th October and Pocklington Arts Centre on 23rd October.

Featuring hits from the likes of Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Taylor Swift, the show will takes audiences on a journey through the history of country music.

Country Hits Live is fronted by Jade Helliwell, who is one of the UK’s leading Country musicians, having won the British Country Music Association’s Female Vocalist of the Year award three times.

Lars Pluto, who hails from Nashville and has starred in international hits such as the Everly Brothers tribute show Walk Right Back, shares the stage with Helliwell.

They will perform alongside an award-winning band, transporting audiences to Nashville with their incredible renditions of the biggest country hits.

Songs featured in the show include ‘Man I Feel Like A Woman’, ‘Islands In The Stream’ and ‘Ring Of Fire’.

Tickets for Country Hits Live are available at: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/country-hits-live-tickets/artist/5459833