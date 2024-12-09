Shoppers challenged to find The Light's 'stolen' decorations

Get ready Leeds - a mischievous visitor is wreaking festive havoc in the city centre, causing chaos in and around The Light just in time for Christmas.

In a playful video shared across The Light’s social media channels, an infamous Christmas grouch is shown getting up to his usual tricks. We see him sneaking around, swiping decorations, and surprising unsuspecting members of the public with playful pranks - but The Light won’t let him get away with these antics that easily.

The Christmas grouch has been caught on camera green-handed, stealing decorations from venues and hiding them elsewhere in The Light. These videos will be released across The Light’s social media channels through December, and they’re calling on the public to help restore festive cheer by tracking down the stolen decorations and returning them to their rightful homes.

For their efforts, the first Leeds local to return each decoration will be treated to delicious freebies from some of The Light’s favourite food spots.

The Light's stolen Christmas pop-up event

Gift

But that’s not all! For those brave enough to face the grouchy green vandal, drop into The Light on Saturday 14th December between 12pm and 3pm for a one-of-a-kind meet and greet: ‘The Light’s Stolen Christmas Pop-Up'.

Snap a memorable holiday photo and get into the festive spirit at this pop-up event, located at the balcony level outside Vue Cinema, for one afternoon only. No tickets or booking are required but be quick! The first 50 guests to arrive will also receive a special Christmas gift.

Alongside these festive activities, The Light will also be donating £400 to Leeds Children's Charity at Lineham Farm, to support disadvantaged children this Christmas.

The Light's Stolen Christmas Pop-Up Event with the Christmas Grouch

Stephanie James, marketing manager at The Light, shared her excitement about the event, saying “We’re thrilled to put a unique twist on our usual festive celebrations and bring some festive cheer to Leeds locals.

“This free, limited-time pop-up event gives us the opportunity to get into the festive spirit, give back to the local community and offer a bit of humour for all ages to enjoy. We look forward to seeing faces old and new on 14th December.”