Shop local and support makers at Acomb's summer artisan market

Little Bird Made and their artisans are heading to Front Street, Acomb for their monthly artisan market on Saturday, 16 August, from 10am, promising visitors and locals a vibrant showcase of local North Yorkshire talent, and unique handcrafted goods. As the long summer days begin to shorten, the market offers a perfect opportunity to enjoy the summer atmosphere and support independent businesses.

The artisan market, a popular monthly fixture in the Acomb community, brings together a diverse range of local makers, bakers, creatives, producers and traders. Visitors can browse stalls featuring everything from beautiful handmade crafts, stunning artwork to delicious locally sourced food and drink. It is the perfect opportunity to find a special gift, treat yourself to something unique or simply enjoy a day out with friends and family.

‘’As we come to the end of our summer trading season, we are so excited to host one more fantastic market that captures the spirit of the summer season,’’ says Jackie Crozier, owner, founder and managing director of Little Bird Made.

She continues, ‘’The community in Acomb has been incredibly supportive of our artisans since we launched Acomb Artisan Market in March 2024, and we’re looking forward to giving our visitors a day of creativity and celebration before we welcome the autumn and winter trading season. It’s a wonderful way to showcase the hard work and passion of our local makers and a great day out for everyone.’’