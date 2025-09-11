Sheffield’s Food Halls nominated for British Street Food Awards 2025

Two of Sheffield’s most distinctive food halls, Cambridge Street Collective (CSC) and Cutlery Works, have once again been nominated for the British Street Food Awards, marking another milestone for the city’s thriving culinary scene. Both spaces, part of Blend Family, continue to set the standard for what a modern food hall can be: inclusive, inventive, and deeply rooted in local culture.

Cutlery Works, housed in a repurposed industrial space, has become a benchmark for bold programming and creative grit. With wins in both 2022 and 2023, it’s earned national recognition not by chasing trends, but by cultivating a space that reflects Sheffield’s identity: raw, resourceful, and unapologetically original.

Cambridge Street Collective, the younger sibling, claimed the title in 2024 before its first birthday. With a layered approach to events and dining, CSC has quickly evolved into a cultural hub. It hosts everything from hands-on workshops and seasonal celebrations to curated markets that spotlight local makers and traders. Their events are playful, purposeful, and always evolving.

While the nominations reflect national acclaim, the real story lies in how these spaces serve Sheffield every day. Both halls are dog-friendly, family-friendly, and workspace-friendly, offering weekday deals tailored to students and wine lovers alike. From Wine Wednesdays to workspace deals, they’re designed for everyday use as much as weekend indulgence.

At the heart of Blend Family is a commitment to championing independent chefs. The Food Partners across CSC and Cutlery Works represent global authenticity, bringing bold flavours and rich narratives to the table. These aren’t chain outlets; they’re chef-led kitchens with roots, vision, and voice.

Voting is now open, and each vote is a show of support for food halls that do more than serve food. They serve culture, connection, and a sense of place. To cast your vote, please visit the British Street Food website.

To vote for Cambridge Street Collective or Cutlery Works is to vote for Sheffield’s flavour. Unfiltered, unforgettable, and unmistakably its own.