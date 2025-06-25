Sheffield walkers step out for Night Hike against poverty

Fundraisers in Sheffield are taking to the streets for a night hike in a bid to support vulnerable communities facing poverty around the world.

The walk, on Saturday July 5, is to raise money for international development agency Christian Aid.

Night Hike Coordinator Dan Shaw explained: “We hope you will be able to join us on the Sheffield Night Hike – along a 15 km (9 mile) Route, starting from and finishing at Hathersage Methodist Church.

“It’s an annual walk which has taken place for more than 50 years – starting from dusk and ending at about midnight, with 51 walkers taking on the challenge last year.

People can still sign up for the fundraiser.

“When we give money to Christian Aid, we may not know the people we’re helping but we know about their needs, that they are worse off than us. We can trust that our support will make a difference in their lives.

“We can help create a world where everyone can live a full life, free from poverty.”

The Sheffield Night Hike starts and finishes in Hathersage, in the Peak District near Sheffield, walking along the River Derwent, up Padley Gorge, through Longshaw Estate, down through Hay Wood and back.

The walk will start from Hathersage Methodist Church, Hope Valley, S32 1BB (check-in from 7.30pm and walk starts from 8pm). For details of how to join the walk or support the walkers, go to https://sheffieldnighthike.org.uk

More than 50 people regularly join the Sheffield Night Hike.

The money raised will go towards projects Christian Aid is funding, run by local partners in countries around the world.

Christian Aid supporters help millions of people in the most vulnerable communities transform their lives.

Christian Aid works alongside local partners, providing practical help in times of crisis and beyond. It seeks to eradicate extreme poverty by tackling its root causes and sharing and distributing power.

Last year, the charity worked with 260 partners to reach 4.5 million people via hundreds of projects, from savings and loans associations to farming co-operatives, and climate disaster risk training to healthcare schemes.

To find out more about the work of Christian Aid and how to get involved go to www.christianaid.org.uk .