Sheffield to welcome thousands of orienteers to the city this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Easter weekend, Sheffield will host Britain’s biggest Festival of Orienteering across the city centre and various greenspaces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The JK Festival of Orienteering takes place each year over Easter weekend and attracts thousands of participants.

This year, the event will take place across spaces in Sheffield, kicking off on Good Friday in the Sheffield Peace Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, competitors will head to Tankersley Woods and Sunday will see the competition head to Wharncliffe.

Jenny Johnson, Sheffield orienteer

More than 2,500 competitors, representing 140 clubs and 28 countries will be in attendance.

In addition to the main competitions, various activities will be hosted in the Sheffield Peace Gardens on good Friday, including have a go sessions and a climbing wall.

Find out more on the JK Festival of Orienteering website: thejk.org.uk