Sheffield to welcome thousands of orienteers to the city this weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The JK Festival of Orienteering takes place each year over Easter weekend and attracts thousands of participants.
This year, the event will take place across spaces in Sheffield, kicking off on Good Friday in the Sheffield Peace Gardens.
On Saturday, competitors will head to Tankersley Woods and Sunday will see the competition head to Wharncliffe.
More than 2,500 competitors, representing 140 clubs and 28 countries will be in attendance.
In addition to the main competitions, various activities will be hosted in the Sheffield Peace Gardens on good Friday, including have a go sessions and a climbing wall.
Find out more on the JK Festival of Orienteering website: thejk.org.uk