Sheffield street artist to give away thousands of pounds worth of art and prizes at upcoming exhibition

A self-styled, modern day ‘Robin Hood’ is creating a sensation in Sheffield by giving away prizes of over £20,000 at his upcoming event, ‘Robin Loxley’s Bizarre, Art Extravaganza’.

In his true signature style, Robin Loxley is giving people the opportunity to win a Ducati 749R, worth around £14,000, at the art exhibition next month (in collaboration with The Bike Specialists).

‘Robin Loxley’s Bizarre’ will take place throughout January 2025, on Friday 17th to Sunday 19th and Thursday 23rd to Sunday 26th, at Forge Warehouse in the industrial heart of Sheffield.

Over 300 pieces of artwork will be on exhibition at the event, including an original piece from street artist Banksy .

Robin Loxley's Bizarre

The local artist promises a thought-provoking and controversial experience that will leave viewers questioning what they have seen.

Other art installations at the exhibition include the actual spacesuit from the recent Fly Me To The Moon film and mugshots of current controversial figures.

In his true ‘for the people’ fashion, the artwork will be sold through a ‘raffle style’ method starting at just £1 a ticket, making it accessible and affordable for all.

What’s more, the first 1,000 Instagram followers attending the event will be gifted an original piece of artwork from the Sheffield street artist.

Robin Loxley's Bizarre

Robin Loxley has made news in recent years with his captivating art installations and local treasure hunts (which started during the pandemic) where he has given away thousands of pounds in cash including £5,000 in a safe in Sheffield city centre.

Designed to challenge preconceptions, the event will be an evening where all is not as it seems - “don’t believe all you see”, he says.

Tickets for the event cost £5, which include an artwork catalogue. You can buy them here > https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Sheffield/FORGE/Robin-Loxleys-Bizarre-Art-Extravaganza/40393508/